Six candidates vie for three Goshen school board seats

Six candidates are running for the three open seats on the Goshen Central School District Board of Education this year. The three open seats are currently filled by Billy Castellane, Shannon Johnson, and Scot Selbo, all three of which are also running to retain their seats. In addition to the three incumbents, the three new candidates are Heather Rafferty Savatta, Wendy Morel, and Ann Horrego.

Information about the candidates and why they are running can be found below:

Billy Castellane

Billy Castellane grew up in Washingtonville; he and his wife first lived in Goshen in the early 2000s and returned in 2016 to raise their family here. He has five children attending Goshen schools, and his wife teaches at Scotchtown Ave. Elementary. Castellane says his diverse background in public education makes him a strong candidate for the BOE, as well as his leadership roles as a coach, teacher, assistant principal, principal, special education supervisor, and assistant superintendent. He is also an assistant scoutmaster for Troop 63 and coaches youth lacrosse and hockey.

“Having five young kids in the district, I am completely invested in making sure the GSCD has the best programs for all students,” he said, adding, “My goal for the Goshen Central School District is to strive for excellence by providing as many opportunities for our students. I will act as a trustee for the community and lead through transparency and clear communication to represent all voices.”

Ann Horrego

[No response provided]

Shannon Johnson

Shannon Johnson was born and raised in Orange County and has a daughter who attends Goshen schools. She has worked as a school psychologist for 19 years. As a parent, she understands how parents feel their children’s successes and their struggles. Her professional role has given her an understanding of the challenges faced by education staff. She added, “I have had the opportunity to serve over the past three years so I understand the commitment it takes to be a board member and the challenges that the district faces.”

She is running for reelection to further serve her community. “I am a proud resident of Goshen and a true believer in the power and importance of public education. It is critical that we invest in the education of our children so their futures are filled with opportunity. I am committed to continue the progress made towards transparency and working toward building a collaborative partnership between all those in our community.”

Wendy Morel

Wendy Morel moved to Goshen with her family in 2019. She has a three-year-old son who will soon be entering the district. Morel retired from the NYPD after 21 years of service and transitioned into becoming a realtor. She also started a small security company and is involved in the Goshen Chamber of Commerce. She recently gave a presentation on workplace safety and how to respond to an active shooter event. Morel currently serves as an auxiliary for the Goshen Historic Tract, which helps raise funds for maintenance efforts. She also holds the position of treasurer for her development, The Heritage at Goshen.

“With my son becoming a part of the school district, I am eager to be involved in his education. I also believe that the school district’s budget is excessive, leading to high school taxes in our community.”

Heather Rafferty Savatta

Heather Rafferty Savatta grew up in the area and attended Goshen schools. She moved back about five years ago and has two children attending district schools. She works in marketing for a large tech company, helps lead the GIS PTO, volunteers with Women in Product and a local girl scout troop, and promotes STEM opportunities for girls. She has advocated for employee leave and other benefits at the corporate level and completed the local leadership program Leadership Orange, which inspired her school board run.

As a board member, she hopes to prepare the district and its students for the future, with a focus on how the district can prepare students for a global market or local trades, including having the right infrastructure and curriculum, and ensuring taxes are invested in the student body. She also aspires to cultivate creativity, support different learning styles, ensure the schools are as safe as possible, manage tech consumption, and improve the district’s food quality.

Scot Selbo

Scot Selbo has lived in Goshen since 2015 with his wife and two sons in 10th and sixth grade, respectively. He is running for reelection “to help continue to maintain and strengthen our school district.” Selbo works as a board-certified internal medicine physician at Crystal Run Healthcare. He has provided physician care to NYS troopers, given medical presentations to scouts and schools, and coached the Goshen Little League for five years at all levels. He says his work and volunteerism has helped him develop strong leadership, communication, organizational and business skills, as well as empathy.

Since filling a vacancy last year, he says he’s learned more about the BOE’s impact. Being part of the Facilities and Negotiation committees allowed him to develop short- and long-term school safety plans, plan for building upgrades, and finalize new contracts for teachers. If reelected, he will continue to improve education/program offerings, school safety, mental health opportunities and building upgrades, and increase communication/transparency.

The election will take place May 21, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., at the district office at 227 Main Street, Goshen. Registered voters will also vote on the school district budget for the 2024-25 school year.