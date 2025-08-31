Shining Stars Gala marks 75 years of service

The Inspire Foundation will host its Annual Shining Stars Celebration on Oct. 3, 2025, at the Harness Racing Museum in Goshen. This year’s event marks a historic milestone — Inspire’s 75th anniversary — celebrating decades of providing transformative services to children and adults with disabilities.

The evening will begin with cocktail hour at 6:00 p.m., followed by dinner and dancing, bringing together community leaders, supporters, families, and advocates in recognition of Inspire’s commitment to inclusion, empowerment, and progress.

Since 1950, Inspire has played a vital role in supporting individuals with disabilities through a broad range of programs including day and community habilitation, respite services, speech and language pathology, and early childhood education. Inspire Kids, the organization’s special education preschool, operates in Goshen, Monroe, and Newburgh.

This year’s gala proceeds will support Inspire’s growth initiative —expanding educational services to include classrooms for children with special needs up to second grade. This expansion reflects Inspire’s continued dedication to meeting the evolving needs of the communities it serves.

Sponsorship and journal advertising opportunities are available, and community support is encouraged. Attendance must be reserved no later than Sept. 19, 2025. For reservations, sponsorships, or additional information, call Inspire Community Relations at (845) 614-5975 ext. 101 or email mcircelli@inspirecp.org.

To learn more about Inspire, log onto www.inspirecp.org.