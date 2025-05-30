Sheriff’s team helps at bridge

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Negotiation Team joined other emergency services on the Bear Mountain Bridge on Wednesday, May 28 to assist with calming an individual in a mental health crisis on the bridge.

Also helping were Town of Highlands Police, the New York State Police, and the Westchester County Emergency Services Unit.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office CNT is a specialized unit composed of both deputies and correction officers trained to manage high-stress situations involving individuals in crisis. Their primary mission is to utilize effective communication strategies to peacefully resolve incidents such as hostage situations, barricaded suspects, and individuals threatening self-harm.

The team is trained to engage in verbal communication to calm individuals in crisis, aiming to prevent harm to themselves or others.

The CNT operates in conjunction with other emergency response teams, including the OCSO’s Special Operations Group, which handles tactical operations such as high-risk warrant executions and armed barricades. This integrated approach ensures that both negotiation and tactical strategies are employed effectively during critical incidents. That is exactly what the team did yesterday afternoon—collaborative efforts with success