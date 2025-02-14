Seed sowing workshop slated for Feb. 22

Orange Environment, Inc, a nonprofit organization, is sponsoring its first workshop this year on starting your own seeds as part of its Practice Sustainable Living program.

Participants will learn how to sow seeds like the professionals as instructor Barbara Taylor-Laino, owner of Midsummer Farm, discusses how to start your own seedlings and introduces you to techniques for starting annuals vs. perennials and herbs, and more. She’ll talk about best practices and guide you in a hands-on activity in the greenhouse — seeding your own germination tray to take home and plant in your garden in the spring.

This workshop will be held at Midsummer Farm at 156 Ridge Road, in Warwick from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 22 for a fee of $35 (all materials included). Register now through Feb. 18 to reserve your spot at orangeenvironemnt.square.site/. For more information, contact orangeenvironment@gmail.com.