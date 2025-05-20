School budget results: Chester Union Free School District

Voters approved Chester Union Free School District’s proposed school budget of $38,222,499, including a tax levy increase of 2.83% for the 2025-2026 school year.

Unofficial school budget election results are as follows:

Yes: 194

No: 90

In addition the school budget decision, voters were also asked to select two candidates for Chester’s Board of Education. Incumbents Caroline Negersmith and Kim DiCurcio both ran unopposed and were re-elected.

In an announcement on the district website, Superintendent Catherine O’Hara said: “On behalf of the Board of Education, thank you to our Chester community for supporting the 2025–2026 budget. Your engagement reflects our shared commitment to investing in excellence—expanding programs and instruction, strengthening partnerships and communication, advancing safety and security, and creating opportunities for all students to achieve success. Your continued support helps build a brighter future for every student.”