The Goshen Rotary Club recently announced gifts of $500 and $1,000 to two local causes: $500 went to the Garden Club of Goshen to continue with its beautification efforts, and $1,000 went to Catholic Charities of Orange, Sullivan, and Ulster.

Rotary Club Vice President Mark Gargiulo recently presented the gifts to Marilyn Wolfe and Donna Drybred of the Garden club of Goshen, and Catholic Charities’ Chief Advancement Officer Kristin Jensen.