Rotarians raise, donate to charitable causes

Whether enjoying an afternoon with friends and neighbors enjoying culinary treats from area restaurants at the annual Taste of Goshen, running in the 5K/10K race during Great American Weekend, or recognizing a personal hero with a Flag for Heroes, people from Goshen and area friends have done a lot this last Rotary Year to make it possible for Goshen Rotarians to support many worthwhile causes.

And, those individuals and businesses who have been involved as sponsors, made even more good works possible.

From July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025, Goshen Rotarians have been able to support with over $38,000 in contributions to:

*The Goshen Rotary Scholarship Foundation - The stand-alone organization awarded $35,000 in scholarships to five high school graduates with $2,000/year for their four years of college.

*Goshen Rotary continues to provide $2,000 a year for all of the former undergraduate recipients as well as $1,000 to a returning SUNY Orange student and two special funds provide one-time $1250 and $100 scholarships.

*Third graders in the Goshen School District were presented with their own dictionaries.

*Roofs for four cabins at Braeside Camp are being complete through a contribution from the Goshen Rotary Club, another from the Warwick club, and a grant from district Rotarians. There will also be some hours of labor provided by members.

*Three high school sophomores were sponsored to a five-day Rotary Leadership Camp.

*Funds were given to Illuminate Goshen for sponsorship of the Summer Concert Series.

Financial gifts were also made to:

* A family who lost everything in a house fire.

* Cataract Engine and Hose; Catholic Charities; Chabad; Cornerstone Theatre Arts; DAR Battle of Minisink; DAR Old Stone School house; First Presbyterian Church; Goshen Boy Scout and Cub Scouts Troop 62; the Goshen Food Pantry; Garden Club; GOVAC; Hall of Fame; Honor Flight; Inspire; NY/NJ Trail Conference; Sean’s Dream; Special Olympics of Goshen Central School District; and Wreaths Across America.

Rotarians across the world spearheaded the enormous goal of eradicating polio from the world and have been joined by the Gates Foundation, the World Health Organization and others. As the goal gets closer, Goshen Rotarians contributed $2,000 and the Polio Plus Campaign which supports the cost of vaccines, refrigeration, distribution and just about any other requirement to reach the population of every country requiring vaccination for polio and other diseases.

For more information about Goshen Rotary, go to goshennyrotary,org. or for information about Rotary International log onto www.rotary.org.