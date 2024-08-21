Residents question change to town water law

At the August 8 Goshen Town Board meeting, the public pushed back against a proposed repeal of Chapter 93 of town law concerning water regulations. The town had advertised the change as an amendment not a repeal. Their agenda even referred to it as an amendment, something Supervisor Joseph Betro told The Chronicle was a typo.

At the meeting a resident complained the law was advertised as an amendment not a repeal. She said, “I couldn’t make sense of the law. Go back to drawing board ... it was good as is.”

Another resident also complained that the board was repealing and not amending the law. She questioned why the law was being repealed at this specific time and claimed the town code says it cannot be repealed. She also said the board needs “to go back to drawing board” and have another public hearing.

Resident Chris Healey said he too thought this was an amendment not a repeal. He said, “I think this should go back to square one” and that the board “came to a solution to a problem that does not exist.”

Supervisor Betro said the town would hold the public hearing open indefinitely.

An attorney representing the town drafted the law and was available to answer questions. He said the purpose of the law was to codify changes the board made last year.

Councilman George Lyons asked if he could add language regarding developer agreements. The attorney said he could add the language but he thought a better approach would be to have developers sign an escrow agreement and pay the town-designated engineer. They should take it up with the planning board, he said, but ultimately conceded he would add language to the law.

Supervisor Betro said he would like the law to have a superseding clause stating if there were conflict with any other statute, this law supersedes. He also mentioned that the new law allows certain lawn sprinklers not currently allowed under town law.

Councilman Philip Canterino wanted language to clarify that the town does not bear costs for water districts but that cost is on developers. The attorney said he believed town law already makes that clear but he can add language to the new law if the board desires.

Other business

The town also held a public hearing on the consolidation of Sewer District No. 1 – Hambletonian Park Sewer, and District No. 2 – Arcadia Hill Sewer District, into one sewer district.

A town representative said consolidation was recommended in the 2022 master plan report. Users are being charged $12.81 per thousand gallons. In the new system, those who use less water will pay less and those who use more water will pay more. Consolidation would take effect October 1. The board closed the public hearing and voted to pass the law.

The board introduced Local Law #10 of 2024. The law is necessary to allow Interstate Waste Services (IWS) to continue operating in its current location. The law would also charge IWS $1 per ton of waste moved going forward — about $640 per day — and $200,000 in arrears for money they never paid. The board voted themselves lead SEQRA agency and made a negative declaration. They will hold a public hearing on September 12 on the matter.

The board voted to award the bid for the Hambletonian Park water treatment improvement project. Tam Enterprises won both bids — $1,311,639 on the prefab building contract and $356,000 for the electrical contract. Councilman Richard Florio abstained.

The board voted to extend a 60-day public comment period for the special permit for Lightstar until October 10.

They also approved the appointment of Robert Miller as hydrogeologist consultant for the planning board.