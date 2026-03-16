Resident recognized for commitment to community

Village of Goshen resident Susan Armistead was recognized by State Senator James Skoufis with a proclamation honoring her commitment to her community.

“Susan Armistead, dubbed ‘the unofficial mayor of Goshen,’ has been a humble servant to the Goshen community for decades. She volunteers with several local organizations, including the Goshen Ecumenical Food Pantry, Friends of Recovery, and Hope Not Handcuffs,” Skoufis shared on his Facebook page.

Skoufis’ proclamation noted Armistead’s work with the Goshen Food Pantry and her efforts to launch the Five Dollar Challenge, an initiative to collect five-dollar donations from the community to benefit a variety of causes, raising tens of thousands of dollars, including $3,000 for a warming center earlier this year.

Skoufis further recognized Armistead for her commitment to helping children in need throughout Goshen, noting she drives some of them to practices and appointments, and she ensures that those who cannot afford school supplies can get them.

To honor Armistead, Skoufis proclaimed March 13, 2026, to be “Susan Armistead Day.”

“I was proud to nominate Susan Armistead for Senator Skoufis and Assemblymember [Elaine] Kay’s Women’s Recognition Award. Goshen has been blessed by Susan’s selfless and her humility. If you know Susan, you know she’s all about paying it forward. Let’s do that together and honor her through continued service and selflessness to those in need in our community.” Jonathan Redeker, Orange County Legislator, shared on his Facebook page.