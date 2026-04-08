Repairs to Goshen overpass ‘expected by summer’

Traffic on the Route 207/17A bridge over Route 17 in the Village of Goshen should be back to normal in the coming months once repairs are completed, according to the state Department of Transportation.

“The project requires a westbound right lane closure of State Route 207/17A and daily shoulder and lane closures along State Route 17 eastbound,” said DOT Public Information Officer Heather Pillsworth. “The department’s accident damage recovery process will be utilized for reimbursement of the project’s still-to-be-determined costs. Project completion is expected by summer.”

The overpass at Route 17’s exit 124 was damaged last July when a truck traveling east on Route 17 hit the structure and damaged the girders.