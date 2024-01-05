Rep. Ryan’s C.A.R.E.S. Van coming to Chester Village Hall

Representative Pat Ryan (D-18) announced that his Constituent Advocacy Resources Empowerment Services (C.A.R.E.S.) Van will be coming to Chester Village Hall (47 Main Street, Chester) on Wednesday, January 17, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Representatives from Ryan’s office will be there to assist residents with federal programs and services such as Social Security, VA benefits, federal grant funding, passports, immigrations services, IRS issues, and more.

For more information, call 845-443-2930 or visit his website at patryan.house.gov.