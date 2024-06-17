Registration now open for Goshen Rotary 5K/10K

Goshen Rotary’s annual 5K/10K run will take place July 6 at 8 a.m. this year, starting from the Orange County Government Center (255 Main Street, Goshen). Anyone interested can now register for the race online at bit.ly/3yZmsDy. The cost to register for the 5K is $35. For those looking to run a 10K, which takes place at the same time, the registration fee is $40.

The event will take place during the village of Goshen’s “Great American Weekend” celebration, which features a variety of events throughout the village.

For those in the race, bib pickup will be Friday, July 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Cataract Fire House on Green Street and Saturday, July 6, from 6:30 to 8 a.m. at the Government Center.

The race will include nine divisions broken up by age. Awards will be presented at the Surrogate Courthouse on Park Place to the top three overall male and female racers in the 5k and 10k events. Additional awards will be presented for the age divisions.

For more information on the race routes, visit the registration link above.