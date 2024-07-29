Registration now open for Goshen Christmas House Tour

Catholic Charities of Orange, Sullivan & Ulster will kick off the holiday season on Saturday, December 7, with the 10th annual Goshen Christmas House Tour. The tour will once again offer two different viewing options. The inside tour will provide ticketed guests with a peak into the Christmas décor of a selection of private homes in the greater Goshen area. The outside lights tour is a driving tour to see homes lit up and decorated for the holiday season.

Catholic Charities is currently recruiting homes to be featured on both the inside and outside tours. Any homeowner interested in being considered for one of the tours or learning more about what tour participation entails, may contact Kristin Jenson at Kristin.Jensen@cccsos.org or 845-294-5124, ext. 1005.

There is no fee for homeowners to showcase their homes on the tour; tour ticket pricing and purchasing details will be released in the early fall.

Tour proceeds will support Catholic Charities’ social safety net programs, which aid residents of Orange, Sullivan, and Ulster counties regardless of a person’s religion or ability to pay, according to the charity.

“Each year, generous homeowners go above and beyond in decorating their homes for Christmas — both inside and outside — to share with Catholic Charities’ guests. They help raise much-needed funds to support the not-for-profit agency’s mission to provide help and create hope for our neighbors in need,” said Susan Murray-Tetz, Catholic Charities board member and chair of the House Tour planning committee. “The Goshen Christmas House Tour is a day full of fun, friends, and festivities for a great cause. We are grateful to the many homeowners who work so hard to make it a great community day and a successful fundraiser for Catholic Charities.”