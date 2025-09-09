Race season closes out with County Fair Finals

Goshen Historic Track, the world’s oldest active harness racing track, closed out its 2025 summer racing season on Sunday, Aug. 31 with the New York State County Fair Finals.

The races showcased eight competitive races for both 2- and 3-year-old pacers and trotters - a fitting conclusion to the track’s 115th season that began on July 4 with the first leg of county fair racing throughout the state. Enthusiastic Independence Day crowds were treated to exciting races on great track conditions and in beautiful weather.

A cornerstone of harness racing, the New York Sire Stakes program continues to set the standard for in-state breeding and racing initiatives, proudly recognized as the oldest program of its kind in the country.

Grand Circuit Weekend, at the celebrated half-mile oval, also featured divisions of the New York Excelsior Series, Landmark Stakes, and a spirited Billings Amateur Drivers Trot. Sunday’s program brought even more excitement with additional Landmark Stakes, Excelsior divisions, and the fan-favorite Hall of Fame Invitational. The race welcomed legendary Hall of Fame drivers David Miller, Wally Hennessey, Dave Palone, Yannick Gingras, Tim Tetrick, Jimmy Takter, and 2025 Hall of Fame inductee Chris Ryder, alongside standout driver Lauren Harmon.

Spectators packed the grandstand and rail throughout the weekend. Visitors also had the opportunity to purchase Goshen Historic Track merchandise from the Auxiliary, an organization dedicated to “Preserving the Tradition.”