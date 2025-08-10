It is estimated that more than 1.8 million Americans have been awarded the Purple Heart for being wounded or killed in action in service to their country. The National Purple Heart Honor Mission, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to paying tribute to the recipients, has opened nominations for its 2026 Purple Heart Patriot Project.

The project will provide an all expenses-paid trip to one Purple Heart recipient from each state. The trip will be filled with tours and ceremonies, featuring visits to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Washington’s Headquarters in Newburgh, N.Y. and a private tour of the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor in New Windsor, N.Y.

“Our nation’s Purple Heart heroes have made extraordinary sacrifices for our freedom,” said National Purple Heart Honor Mission Executive Director, Col. Russell Vernon (USA, Ret.). “By honoring these patriots and telling their stories, the next generations of Americans will be reminded that the liberties we enjoy as Americans came with a price, as all Purple Heart recipients gave some and some gave all.”

Nominations will be accepted until Friday, Sept. 26 and must include the Purple Heart recipient’s full name and contact information, a 350-word or less description of why they are deserving of the recognition and information about their military service and post-military life including community service, charitable work and career. Honorees may not self-nominate.

Nominees will be reviewed by a panel of Purple Heart recipients and others. One recipient to represent each state will be chosen and a complete list of the selected honorees will be announced on Veterans Day - Nov. 11, 2025.

Find nomination forms at https://shorturl.at/8LSEY.

The National Purple Heart Honor Mission was the driving force behind the establishment and the later expansion of the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor. For additional information about the National Purple Heart Honor Mission, log onto https://shorturl.at/WX0TW.