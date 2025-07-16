The National Purple Heart Hall of Honor will commemorate Purple Heart Appreciation Day on Saturday, August 9 at 1:00 p.m.

The program is in support a rotating exhibit on the 369th Infantry Regiment and will feature a presentation on the history of the Harlem Hellfighters from 1916 through present day by Lt. Colonel David M. Myones, commanding officer of the 369th Support Battalion. The Battalion’s history can be traced back to the original World War I regiment.

The National Purple Heart Hall of Honor is located at 374 Temple Hill Road (Route 300), New Windsor. Admission is free and reservations, which can be made by calling (845) 561-1765, are suggested.

The National Purple Heart Hall of Honor is New York State Museum under the jurisdiction of the Palisades Interstate Park Commission. For more information about the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor log onto www.thepurpleheart.com.

Please join us to support all our Purple Heart veterans.