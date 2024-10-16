Public mum on village short-term rental law

There were no public comments at the public hearing for the village of Chester’s new short-term rental law at the October 7 village board meeting. The hearing will remain open through November as the village awaits a response from the county about the law.

In other news, the village announced a grant to improve village facilities and granted promotions to three town workers. Building inspector John Orr said Tractor Supply is almost done with renovations they were working on and a new roller rink was open at the Castle Fun Center, as well as a bowling alley soon to be open. He said a new restaurant would be taking the space of the defunct Just-A-Buck storefront.

Public concerns

During public comments Anthony Quinn said he had formed an opinion about the new surveillance cameras being put up in town. He said he thought 36 was too many and requested that the village board pass a law stating facial recognition technology can only be used if there is a warrant.

Another resident complained of drag racing on her block at Whispering Hills housing development. She did thank the police for increasing their presence but said there was still a problem there. Chester Village Police Chief Timothy McGuire urged the resident to call the police whenever something like this happens and said he will move the village’s digital speed limit sign that shows the driver’s speed back to Whispering Hills. He said he’d consider buying more of them, noting they cost $4,000 each.

EMS tax district

Chester Town Councilman Tom Becker was on hand and told the village board that the town was ready to sit down and talk about the way forward regarding the ambulance district at any time. The town and village recently agreed to form a tax district for ambulance services, but have yet to choose what service they will be using. The town received three bids on their RFP for services.

Remembering Lorraine Hom

A moment of silence was held for Lorraine Hom, former village historian. According to Clifton Patrick, town of Chester historian, Hom served as village historian from February 16, 2005, to December 1, 2019. She was a member of the Chester Historical Society since 1985, in addition to being a trustee for many years. Hom also served as secretary for the Orange County Historian’s office for the entirety of Ted Sly’s tenure (1987 to 2011). She was also a longtime member of the Chester Volunteer Ambulance Corp.