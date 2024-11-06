Proposition One passes

In addition to the state-wide proposition, some local municipalities also had ballot measures. The preliminary results of each can be found below.

State

Proposition 1: This proposal would protect against unequal treatment based on ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, and sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity and pregnancy. It also protects against unequal treatment based on reproductive healthcare and autonomy.

Yes: 4,478,058

No: 2,763,919

Town of Chester

Chester Proposition One: Shall the terms of the town councilmembers be increased from two years to four years, effective January 1, 2027, for the town councilmembers in Ward 1 and Ward 4 elected in the November 2026 election; and effective January 1, 2029, the terms shall be increased to four years for town councilmembers in Ward 2 and Ward 3 elected in the November 2028 election and thereafter all such four-year terms shall be staggered so that two town councilmembers shall be up for election in the same biennial election and two years later, the other two town councilmembers shall be up for election in the biennial election?

No: 3,479

Yes: 1,963

Chester Proposition Two: Shall the annual contribution of the Town of Chester for the operating budget of Chester Public Library be increased from $671,971 to the sum of $705,570 annually?

Yes: 3,177

No: 2,539

Town of Monroe

Monroe Proposition: Shall the annual contribution of Town of Monroe for the operating budget of Monroe Free Library be increased by $37,000 to the sum of $1,506,325 dollars annually?

Yes: 4,051

No: 3,780

Town of Tuxedo

Tuxedo Proposition: Shall the annual contribution of the Town of Tuxedo for the operating budget of the Tuxedo Park Library be increased by $17,971 to the sum of $636,121 annually?

Yes: 1,245

No: 715