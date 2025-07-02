Prepare for heat outages

The heat and increased demand for electricity to power air conditioners can pose challenges to the electric delivery system, and, in some instances, overheating electrical equipment and resulting in scattered power outages.

Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. (O&R) urges customers to use energy efficiently to stay comfortable and safe during the heat wave. Tips to help customers try to stay comfortable and save money on energy include:

* Turn down or turn off air conditioning in your home while you are away or at work to help lower your energy bill.

* Set your air conditioner to the highest temperature your comfort and health will allow to help you save money.

* Close all doors and windows in your home while the air conditioning is running.

* Cook, bake, or perform other household activities that produce heat and humidity during the cooler times of the day and night.

* Pull curtains and shades closed to help block out the sun and the heat of the day.

* Consider upgrading your older thermostats and appliances to ones that are more energy efficient. Smart thermostats can control the temperature in your home from anywhere.

If you experience a power outage, don’t assume that O&R knows about it. You can report it and check to see when your lights will be back on through:

The company also sends e-mails to customers to communicate energy-saving tips and information on reporting outages.

Also, if New York State officials activate cooling centers, find the latest information on locations and hours at https://shorturl.at/YQ34S.