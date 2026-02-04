Possible May trial for spouse in DoorDash shooting case

Selina Nelson-Reilly could go to trial in May for her alleged actions following a shooting involving her husband and a DoorDash driver outside of their Chester home last May.

During a Feb. 2 appearance in county court, Nelson-Reilly’s attorney Andrew Proto and Assistant Orange County District Attorney Nicholas Mangold told Judge Craig Brown they did not wish to consolidate Nelson-Reilly’s case with her husband’s. Brown, who told the attorneys he would’ve have preferred the cases be consolidated, said a trial for Nelson-Reilly could begin in late April or May.

Nelson-Reilly faces allegations she deleted 17 videos from a smart doorbell camera following the shooting. She is charged with hindering prosecution and 17 counts of tampering with physical evidence. She pleaded not guilty and is due back in court April 10 for a pretrial hearing.

Chester Highway Superintendent John Reilly was arrested last spring following a May 2 shooting in which delivery driver Alpha Oumar Barry was shot in stomach while getting into his car in Reilly’s driveway. Reilly pleaded not guilty to a 13-count indictment for second-degree attempted murder, assault with depraved indifference and weapons offenses. He is slated to stand trial March 13 in county court.

Proto had no comment following court.

Issues surrounding shooting

Mangold alleges that on the evening of May 2, an unarmed Barry approached the front door of the Reilly residence on Valerie Drive carrying a bag of food and asked if John Reilly had made the order. Barry, Mangold said, was lost and driving with a dead cell phone battery.

John Reilly allegedly told the victim to get off his property, before firing multiple shots at the victim as he attempted to leave in his vehicle, striking the victim once, causing severe injuries to the abdomen and stomach.

John Reilly’s attorney Thomas Kenniff said his client was defending himself and his family from harm.

“The situation confronting my client on the evening in question was far more complex than has been portrayed,” Kenniff said. “The purported DoorDash driver, who wore no uniform and bore no credentials, was seen moments earlier unlawfully entering the garage of a next-door neighbor. He then approached Mr. Reilly’s door without invitation, bizarrely asking to enter his home, while Mr. Reilly’s wife and young daughter were inside. Mr. Reilly’s intention was not to cause harm, but to warn this man off his property after he had resisted his requests to leave.”