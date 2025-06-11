Police pull woman from burning car

A Warwick woman remained hospitalized early this week after surviving a fiery crash in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 8, in Chester, according to police.

Per a June 9 post on the Town of Chester Police Department Facebook page, officers and other emergency agencies were dispatched shortly after 4 a.m. to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a rolled-over vehicle on Kings Highway near Knapp’s View Park.

According to the post, as Chester police officer Nicholas Contino arrived, he gave his fire extinguisher to a motorist and worked to locate the operator, who was trapped, in the vehicle. After breaking the sunroof glass, Contino was able to free her from the vehicle with assistance from two passing motorists and a paramedic from Empress EMS.

Police said the unidentified woman suffered burns to about a third of her body and was transported to Westchester Medical Center’s Burn Unit, where she was in stable condition.

A message to the police inquiring about the cause of the incident was not returned by press time.