Police: No updates yet on ‘smash-and-grab’ break-ins

Police say they are not yet ready to publicly discuss any updates regarding their investigations into a series of smash and grabs that took place in Goshen, Warwick and the Village of Florida last month.

“We have been in contact with Warwick and the Village of Florida about this and our investigation remains ongoing,” said Town of Goshen police Sgt. Ed Edwards. “We can’t say much more than that right now.”

“Still under investigation and there is nothing we can release at this time,” said Town of Warwick Chief of Police John Rader. “We are working all agencies involved.”

Similarly, a spokesperson for the state police, who are involved in the investigation, said she could not comment. A call to Village of Florida Chief of Police James Coleman was not returned.

A series of break-ins occurred at locations in Warwick, Florida and Goshen on May 5

According to Chief Rader, in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 5, masked individuals broke into the Wine Time Liquor Store on Route 94 North in Warwick, smashing the front door and stealing money from the register. Shortly after, the Kwik Mart on Farries Avenue in the Village of Florida was also burglarized by masked individuals, who reportedly stole tobacco products and other merchandise. The suspects are also reported to have targeted the Mobil gas station and mini mart on Route 17A in Goshen, damaging the front glass door, however they did not make it inside the business. The suspects also allegedly stole a vehicle during the chain of break-ins.

Wine Time owner Mark Chisholm, said he never had any issues prior to this incident, noting the store’s security was light and he may have taken Warwick for granted a little bit. He shared that when he got a call at 4:13 a.m. from the store’s security monitoring company, he thought it was a false alarm, as he’s gotten many before, and went back to bed.

Chisholm said he was contacted by the Warwick police at around 5:20 a.m., who had arrived on the scene earlier, to notify him about what had happened. He expressed his concern for his fellow business owners impacted by the break-ins and said he believes the suspects knew the area.

Between the money stolen from the store’s cash register (about $600), four bottles of wine taken and three broken, along with the damage to the property, Chisholm estimates the financial impact of the break-in to be about $1,000.