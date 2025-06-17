Police granted state accreditation

The Town of Chester Police Department received an accreditation from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services and the New York State Law Enforcement Agency Accreditation Council. It was announced at the June 11 town board meeting.

According to Chief Daniel Doellinger, to receive the accreditation, the department had to achieve proficiency in 111 standards broken down into the categories of administration, training and operations. Of 532 eligible police agencies in the state of New York only 180 have received accreditation and Chester becomes the 14th of 32 agencies in Orange County to receive the honor.

It will be subject to another review by the council in five years.