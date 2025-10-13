Police Chiefs Golf Outing

The Town of Goshen Police Department recently participated in the second annual Police Chiefs Association of Orange County Golf Outing at the County Club at the Otterkill. The event brought together law enforcement professionals from across the county for a day of camaraderie, friendly competition, and community spirit, all in support of a worthy cause.

The proceeds from the outing will help fund the Police Chiefs Association of Orange County Police Academy, supporting the next generation of officers dedicated to keeping our communities safe. The Town of Goshen Police team was honored to take part, strengthening partnerships with fellow departments while contributing to a mission that benefits officers countywide.