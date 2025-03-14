Planning board hears updates on three projects

Bell Station Corporation came before the of Chester Town Planning Board on March 5 for the first time since 2023. The company seeks to build a warehouse with office space near the corner of Laroe Road and Kings Highway with a driveway off of Pond Road.

The project has been brought to less than one acre in size since the last meeting with the town. The town board granted a waiver to the town building moratorium for the project.

Engineer John Queenan said there is one item the applicant must look at before moving forward. A new state wetland law supersedes the federal law, as the state DEC is now allowed to create a 100-foot buffer around any wetland. Queenan said the applicant should check with the DEC about their wetland area.

Oakwoods subdivision

The Oakwoods subdivision of four lots continued to move forward at the meeting. The project received a negative SEQRA declaration in December and this month the board scheduled a public hearing for April 2 to advance the project closer to its final approval.

Black Meadow Road

A plan to build a barn at 306 Black Meadow Road ended in an argument and legal threats. Queenan told the applicant that his application did not include his plan to fill in 1,500 yards of his property and that he would have to come back with that included in his renderings. The applicant took offense and he and his daughter walked out of the meeting threatening to hire a lawyer and claiming the planning board was being ridiculous with them.

Other business

The planning board, which was down to four members following the most recent resignation, said they have not yet been referred for comment on the town comprehensive plan.