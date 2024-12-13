Planning board approves Scott’s Meadow subdivision

An Orange County representative was before the Chester Town Planning Board December 4 seeking permission to subdivide the Scott’s Meadow property at 1360 Kings Highway in Sugar Loaf, which it purchased in recent years. The property is over 25 acres.

The county intends to dedicate most of the parcel to be part of the Sugar Loaf Mountain recreation area but wants to subdivide the acre with two buildings on it separately from the rest of the lot, so it can be sold.

Resident James Frosini commented at the public hearing that he was concerned the lot would be sold to a strip mall. Despite his concerns the board unanimously gave final approval to the subdivision.

Because of the county’s higher authority, it did not need to come before the planning board but chose to do so anyway out of concern for transparency.

Other business

The board also granted a negative declaration of SEQRA for the four-lot Oak Woods subdivision on Camp Monroe Road. They discussed with the applicant concerns about connecting property to the Appalachian Trail as had originally been proposed, but has since removed from the plans.