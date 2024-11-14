Planning board approves 1414 Kings Highway project

The Chester Planning Board has granted final conditional approval for a four-lot residential project on 1414 Kings Highway between Pewter Circle and Well Sweep Lane. The project met concerns about tree removal and wetland mitigation brought up at prior meetings.

Scott’s Meadow

The county brought a request to subdivide the Scott’s Meadow property at 1360 Kings Highway to the planning board at the November 6 meeting. The county plans to subdivide the property into two lots — one parceling off two buildings they intend to sell and the rest connecting to Sugar Loaf Mountain for recreational use. The board granted a negative declaration of SEQRA and opened a public hearing on the matter. They said they would have a final approval prepared for the December meeting.

Lightstar Renewables

Lightstar Renewables’ NY SOLAR project on Greycourt Road came up for an amended site plan review. Lightstar had reduced the size of the project and the board was satisfied with their amendments. They suggested revisiting the matter of a stop work order with the building inspector.

Subdivision

An application for a four-lot subdivision at the intersection of Camp Monroe Road and Pickerel Road made headway at the meeting. The project known as Oak Woods Subdivision promised to mitigate tree removal and not disturb wetlands. Originally the project had planned to connect to a walking trail behind the property but this was removed from the current plan. The board members expressed concern that they wanted to keep the connection to the walking trail. The matter will be back before the planning board on January 15.