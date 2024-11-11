Pizza party at the library

Students in grades eight through 12 who live in the Goshen School District are invited to a pizza party at the Goshen Public Library and Historical Society.

The Junior Friends are welcoming new members to join this group, which supports the library. The Junior Friends hold events, volunteer, and raise funds to further the library’s mission. Members work together to be of service to their community.

Come to the library on November 15 from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. Eat pizza, play some games, and see if you’d like to be part of the Junior Friends.