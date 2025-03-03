Petitions to run for two Goshen Board of Education seats available

Petitions to run for two available positions on the Goshen Central School Board of Education will be available starting March 14, 2025, at the District office (227 Main Street, Goshen). The petitions must be returned by Monday, April 21, 2025, no later than 5 p.m. The annual vote is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

Voters will elect two Board of Education members for three-year terms, commencing July 1, 2025, and expiring on June 30, 2028, to succeed Tom Loftus and Brett Weeden, whose terms expire on June 30, 2025.

The Board generally meets the first and third Monday of each month. For more information, call Maureen Farrell at 845-615-6720.