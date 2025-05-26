Paws Crossed Animal Rescue receives grant

The Paws Crossed Animal Rescue was awarded $500,000 the New York State Companion Animal Capital Fund to suppport its ‘Canine Comforts’ campaign

The grant supports the next chapter of the organization’s campaign, “There’s No Place Like Home,” which focuses specifically on a project that includes renovations to the kennel areas. This includes upgrades such as a new HVAC system, modernized kennels, improved flooring, updated door systems, and fresh paint. These improvements will create a more comfortable, safe, and healing environment for rescued dogs as they await their forever homes.

“We are incredibly grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul and everyone involved in the New York State Companion Animal Capital Fund for recognizing the importance of what we do,” said Jennifer Angelucci, President and CEO of Paws Crossed Animal Rescue. “This funding allows us to expand and improve the care we provide, ensuring our dogs are not only safe, but truly comfortable as they heal and prepare for their next chapter. It’s a critical step forward in our mission to ‘Rescue One By One Until There Are None’.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the $104 million suppor for animal shelters last week. Paws Crossed Animal Rescue is a no-kill, nonprofit organization located in Elmsford.