Over 200 attend Knicks watch party on Village Green

The Village of Goshen turned out to watch the Knicks’ historic win on Saturday, June 13.

The idea started with a June 10 Facebook post from resident Colin McGuire in the local Goshen group: “Just and idea I don’t know if there’s enough time to pull it off, but it would be cool if the historic track or the village had a Knicks viewing party this Saturday either at the track or the village square.”

Numerous locals expressed interest — and the post got the attention of Mayor Scott Wohl, who left a comment on June 11: “On it!”

The Village of Goshen announced the watch party the following day.

A large inflatable screen was set up on Village Green, and over 200 locals brought blakets and lawn chairs to watch Game 5.

The crowd watched intently thoughout the game, occasionally cursing the refs and clapping with each Knicks Score.

After the final buzzer, the Village Green errupted with cheers.