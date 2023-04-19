Orange County. New mobile DMV unit unveiled

Orange County Clerk Kelly Eskew unveiled the new Mobile DMV Unit with a ribbon cutting last week at the County Government Center.

“The Mobile DMV will help ensure that residents throughout Orange County have access to the important services that our office provides,” Eskew said. “It is a convenient way for residents to receive County services close to home. We’re excited to roll out the Mobile DMV, which will visit underserved communities focusing on seniors, veterans and people with disabilities.”

The unit will operate Monday through Friday and will perform all DMV transactions. County Clerk Eskew is working with Orange County towns, cities, and villages on a schedule for Mobile DMV. It made its debut on April 17 in Port Jervis. The Mobile DMV cost approximately $167,000 and was funded through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

“The Mobile DMV will help more residents access the vital services we provide,” Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus said. “Orange County remains committed to providing critical services to residents wherever they are. The Mobile DMV will be a great complement to the wonderful services that the County Clerk’s Office already provides.”

For more information about the County’s Mobile DMV Unit, contact the County Clerk’s Office at 845-291-2690 or occlerk@orangecountygov.com.