Orange County. New EV charging stations installed

Electric vehicle (EV) charging stations have been installed at the Government Center in Goshen, Thomas Bull Park in Montgomery, and at the Middletown Community Campus at 18 Seward Ave.

Each of the locations is equipped with a level two dual station. The stations will be available to residents 24 hours a day, free of charge – at least initially, Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus and Department of Public Works Commissioner Erik Denega announced this week.

“These charging stations will make it more convenient for Orange County residents to recharge their electric vehicles,” Neuhaus said. “It will also reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollutants and set an example for cleaner and greener transportation options.”

The EV project was funded in part by the Climate Smart Communities (CSC) Grant Program, Title 15 of the Environmental Protection Fund, through the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. The CSC Grant program was established to provide funds to cities, towns, villages, and counties of the State of New York for eligible climate change mitigation, adaptation, and planning and assessment projects.