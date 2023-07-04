Orange County. Chamber of Commerce board nominations now open

The Orange County Chamber of Commerce is seeking new board members to enter into the 2024 term. Nominations opened July 1, 2023.

A few brief details on nominations and what being a board member requires:

1. Must be a member or an employee of a business who is a Chamber member in good standing.

2. Must be available to attend a minimum of seven Board meetings held on the third Thursday of each month.

3. Must be able to serve on a Committee of the Orange County Chamber of Commerce.

4. Must be able to attend a minimum of 10 Chamber-sponsored functions annually.

5. Preferably will have served as an Ambassador or on Chamber committee for a minimum of one year.

6. Resumes or a summary of professional history and community involvement must be included with the nomination.

The three-year term begins January 1, 2024.

The Nominating Committee will meet early August to review applications. Those selected will be contacted for an interview with the Committee.

Log onto https://rb.gy/gxa2n to submit an application.