x
Orange County. Chamber of Commerce board nominations now open

Orange County NY /
| 04 Jul 2023 | 10:37
The Orange County Chamber of Commerce is seeking new board members to enter into the 2024 term. Nominations opened July 1, 2023.

A few brief details on nominations and what being a board member requires:

1. Must be a member or an employee of a business who is a Chamber member in good standing.

2. Must be available to attend a minimum of seven Board meetings held on the third Thursday of each month.

3. Must be able to serve on a Committee of the Orange County Chamber of Commerce.

4. Must be able to attend a minimum of 10 Chamber-sponsored functions annually.

5. Preferably will have served as an Ambassador or on Chamber committee for a minimum of one year.

6. Resumes or a summary of professional history and community involvement must be included with the nomination.

The three-year term begins January 1, 2024.

The Nominating Committee will meet early August to review applications. Those selected will be contacted for an interview with the Committee.

Log onto https://rb.gy/gxa2n to submit an application.