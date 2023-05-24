Orange County. Call for Artists and Community Arts grants

Orange County NY Arts Council announces two locally-funded opportunities for available grant awards to go directly to area artists.

The 2023 Community Arts Grants and the Art Affair 2023 Call for Artists are both locally funded opportunities created specifically with the needs of the local arts community in mind. Individual artists and arts organizations are encouraged to apply for both opportunities. Applications can be found under “Grants” in the “Resources” tab on via www.ocartscouncil.org.

Since 2017, the Community Arts Grants have provided funding to local artists through a generous contribution of the Wesley-Kruger Family Foundation. Applications for $1,000 grants are now being accepted through June 15. All artists and arts organizations living in or serving Orange County, NY are encouraged to apply. This will be the last year of this program in its current form, as an updated Community Arts Program will be announced later this year.

The Orange County Arts Council fundraiser, the Art Affair, sold out the 2022 presentation which featured over 50 artists presenting and performing their work during the black-tie suggested, creative attire required, evening. The Art Affair is designed to showcase Orange County’s art scene by creating an immersive event where guests can interact and experience art in many forms through installations and performances while enjoying curated food and themed beverages. Submissions for this year’s theme, Wonderland, are now being accepted and will be presented in November. Artists can receive up to $3,000 in funding for participation in this event by applying by June 15th.

Both applications will close June 15, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.

The Orange County Arts Council is a private, 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to meeting the growing need for local arts advocacy and serving as a county-wide arts resource. A diverse Board of Directors made up of community leaders, business leaders, arts enthusiasts, and professional artists oversees the Orange County Arts Council. Many of OCAC programs are designed and implemented by volunteers serving on various committees.

Orange County Arts Council supports and empowers artists, fosters diverse forms of expression and promotes access to the arts through educational programs, cultural events, public projects and participation that is integral to the economic development and collective well-being of our community. To learn more, log onto https://ocartscouncil.org/ or call 845-202-0140.