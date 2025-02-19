Orange County appoints first peer support coordinator

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus announced the appointment of Phillip Salinardi as the county’s first peer support coordinator for first responders in Emergency Services.

As the peer support coordinator for Orange County, Salinardi will lead a countywide effort to assist Orange County’s fire, police, EMS, and 911 dispatchers by offering support during times of crisis, the county explained.

“This is a crucial step in providing support and resources for our brave first responders who face challenging and traumatic situations every day,” said Neuhaus. “Salinardi brings a wealth of experience in mental health support and crisis intervention, combined with a strong background in law enforcement and military service to the position. His passion for helping others will undoubtedly make a difference in the lives of those who protect residents and visitors to our county.”

According to the county’s announcement, Salinardi holds a Bachelor of Science in Human and Community Services from SUNY Empire State College and began his career with the United States Marine Corps, where he served as a platoon sergeant. He later transitioned into law enforcement with the New York State Police, where he served as a trooper and investigator/regional coordinator for the New York State Police Employee Assistance Program (NYSP EAP).

”This is a passion of mine since it is a mission that provides much-needed help to those in our community whose job is to help our citizens,” said Salinardi, who for the last eight years was providing peer support to first responders throughout the state. “I hope to establish a peer support program in Orange County that can link our first responders, who may be experiencing personal or professional problems, with trained and vetted peers who can provide compassionate support as well as resource/referral assistance.”

Salinardi is certified in assisting individuals and groups in crisis, advanced crisis management, and suicide awareness. He has also mentored new peer support leaders.

“This program will help equip our first responders and dispatchers with the skills to provide emotional, psychological, and practical support to their colleagues,” said Lacey Trimble, commissioner of the Orange County Department of Social Services and Mental Health. “Salinardi brings experience and dedication that will greatly enhance and improve the wellness of the first responders who do so much to keep us safe. I appreciate County Executive Neuhaus and Commissioner Cirigliano for their support and partnership in the development of this new resource.”

“We are excited to welcome Phil Salinardi to the Emergency Services team for this important role,” said Orange County Emergency Services Commissioner Peter Cirigliano. “His extensive knowledge and experience in both crisis intervention and peer support, paired with his deep commitment to the well-being of our first responders makes him an ideal fit for this new position and he will be an asset to our County.”