Orange County 4-H launches new environmental education program for kids

The Orange County 4-H Youth Program announced the launch of “Green Minds, Bright Futures,” a program that will provide hands-on learning experiences focused on sustainability, environmental science, and green technology.

”Green Minds, Bright Futures” will offer youth opportunities to explore issues like renewable energy, climate change, conservation, and waste reduction through interactive workshops and community service projects.

They will also learn about sustainable agriculture, and pollution prevention through programs that explore geology, astronomy, renewable energy, wildlife and more.

Children ages 5 to 18 are invited to participate in “Green Minds, Bright Futures.” The program is open to both current 4-H members and new participants. The next program is January 18, 2025, at 10 a.m. at the Cornel Cooperative Extension office located at 18 Seward Avenue, Middletown. The youth will be exploring energy. What is it? Where does it come from? And how can we conserve it? Registration details can be found at bit.ly/3DBnXtP.

For more information on “Green Minds, Bright Futures” or to learn how you can support this initiative, contact Kat Leo at kal64@cornell.edu or 845-344-1234.