Olivero Team at Keller Williams Realty celebrates grand opening

The Olivero Team — led by broker John Olivero and realtor Dierdre Wansor-Torro — joined forces with Keller Williams Realty this month, and opened a new office on Greenwich Avenue in the village of Goshen. The office celebrated the new partnership and grand opening with a ribbon cutting, hosted by both the Orange County and Goshen chambers of commerce, on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

In a statement about the partnership, John Olivero said, “The synergy between our team and the Keller Williams philosophy of innovation and client-centric service is undeniable. Together, we’re poised to make an even greater impact in Goshen and beyond.”

Keller Williams First in New York CEO and team leader Kevin Tuhy expressed the importance of keeping things local. “As we continue to grow throughout not only the Goshen area but throughout the region, it is extremely important that we keep the hometown feel in all aspects of our business,” he said. “Our goal in Goshen is not just to be the real estate company of choice, but to be fully engaged in all aspects of the community alongside the Olivero Real Estate Team; giving back where we can and helping sustain the charm and the charisma of the local economy.”