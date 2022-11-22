Old dairy farm becomes new beer destination

The old dairy farm located at 65 Four Corners Road is now home to the newest brewery in Warwick: Destination Unknown Beer Company (DUBCO).

It’s DUBCO’s second location. The original brewery is located in an industrial neighborhood in Bayshore, Long Island; a much different landscape than bucolic Warwick.

“Once we really decided to make the jump, we were considering more mainstream location. But then the farm fell in our lap, and we couldn’t pass it up because it’s such a beautiful spot,” said General Manager Jenn Candiano.

She and her husband Chris, who owns the brewery, are longtime visitors of Warwick. They’ve been traveling to town to link up with friends and family for the past 20 years.

“We wanted to keep the rustic feel of the barn, but elevate it and modernize it with décor. So it’s kind of a cozy ski lodge feel,” said Jenn. “There’s definitely a rich history with the property, so we wanted to keep the bones in the structure.”

History of DUBCO

DUBCO’s roots trace back to 2010, when Chris started brewing beer after reconnecting with a childhood friend. Positive feedback from everyone who tried their beer encouraged the Candianos to start brewing professionally. They opened Destination Unknown Beer Company in 2014.

“Throughout our relationship we’ve always had an affinity to travel. We really love to try new things and especially connect with different flavors from different cultures,” said Jenn. “The name is really inspired by our love to travel and trying new things, and not being locked into one location or one style – and our tap lists reflect that as well.”

The couple decided from day one that the brewery’s name was a bit of a mouthful. From when they were brewing in their garage, to the fundraiser to launch their business, it was always shortened to DUBCO.

What’s on tap?

DUBCO brews over a hundred signature beers a year, but there are only two IPA’s that stay on tap year round in Warwick. The first one is the DUBCO IPA, it is brewed with a citrac cascade and mosaic that tastes like a mixture of a West coast and East coast IPA. The other IPA is the Hazy Escape which is a 5.5% session IPA.

Seasonal beers and IPA’s may only be temporary, but they are worth checking out.

During apple season, DUBCO brewed up “Always Be Cobbling,” a sour ale with apples and cinnamon.

Now, the brewery is offering a Thanksgiving-inspired ale, “Cran Tan IPA,” featuring notes of cranberry and tangerine.