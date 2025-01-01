NYS minimum wage increases to $15.50

Starting Jan. 1, anyone working in New York State making minimum wage will be paid an extra 50 cents per hour than in 2024, as the state minimum is slated to increase to $15.50 per hour. The state made the announcement in an effort to educate employees and employers, and avoid wage theft by employers.

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “In this current era of inflation and rising costs, every cent counts for all New Yorkers, especially workers who earn minimum wage. By gradually increasing wages for the lowest earners, we are ensuring businesses can adjust to the change while also helping more families make ends meet. I want to thank Governor Hochul and the Legislature for working together to strengthen the paychecks of New Yorkers statewide.”

The minimum wage is scheduled to increase by another $0.50 in 2026 and then increase annually starting in 2027 at a rate determined by the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) for the Northeast Region, the state explained in its announcement.

Minimum wage earners who do not see the increase reflected in their paychecks can file a wage complaint on the New York State Department of Labor’s website or by calling 833-910-4378.