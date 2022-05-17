NY Locals mount grassroots resistance to mega-warehouse blitz

Maureen Halahan, the president and CEO of the Orange County Partnership, said Orange County employers are faced with filling jobs and few applicants. Many have been forced to offer lucrative signing bonuses to fill positions. For example, Amazon is offering a $3,000 signing bonus for workers at its Montgomery complex; UNFI is offering Class A CDL truck drivers a $5,000 signing bonus; Medline is offering CDL Drivers a $3,000 bonus, while YRC Freight is offering truck drivers a $7,500 bonus, Steris has a $1,500 signing bonus program for a Material Handler position, while Risinger Brothers is offering a $10,000 signing bonus to Class A CDL drivers that sign on with the company. Photo illustration by Dóra Kalmár on Freeimages.