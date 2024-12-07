NJHS celebrates Thanksgiving by giving back

The National Junior Honor Society recently gave back to their local communities in the form of hand-crafted cards and fundraising. According to the school district, the NJHS sent Thanksgiving cards to the Valley View Nursing Home and veterans of Orange County as part of the character and service pillars they adhere to.

Through a Gertrude Hawk fundraiser, the NJHS also raised $100 for the Goshen Food Pantry and another $100 for the Orange County Wreaths Across America program. Both organizations sent thank you messages back to the club for the NJHS’s annual support, the school district added.