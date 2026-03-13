Nine-vehicle accident closes Route 17A for hours

On the afternoon of Wednesday, March 11, at approximately 2:47 p.m. the Town of Goshen Police Department responded to a multiple-vehicle motor vehicle accident on Route 17A (by Jones Plumbing) involving a rollover tractor trailer loaded with logs that left the roadway closed for several hours. T

The responding officers located a scene involving nine vehicles, including the log truck, whose driver was pinned upside down inside the cab for an extended period of time, and the operator of a second vehicle was also pinned inside their vehicle. The second vehicle also contained a pregnant female and a rear-seat passenger.

Efforts led by the Florida Fire Chief, included life-saving measures and complex extrication operations using hydraulic rescue equipment, the Town of Goshen Police Department reported. Firefighters successfully extricated both trapped drivers.

The Town of Goshen Police Department was assisted by multiple agencies including the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, fire departments from Florida, Goshen, and Pine Island, Goshen EMS, Hatzolah EMS and the New York State Department of Transportation.

“We thank all responding agencies for their coordinated efforts and the public for their patience while emergency crews worked to safely manage this serious incident,” The Town of Goshen police said.

In a subsequent post, the department praised the community’s response. They commended those on the scene who stopped to help, noting that when an accident happens it is ordinary citizens that are often the first on hand to help.

“In the middle of chaos and fear, the true character of the citizens in this community really showed. The citizens who stopped to help at the scene of the devastating multi-vehicle tractor-trailer rollover didn’t hesitate—they stepped forward with courage, compassion, and selflessness,” the department posted.

“Their quick actions and willingness to help strangers in their darkest moment reflect the very best of humanity. True heroes aren’t always in uniform—sometimes they’re the people who simply refuse to drive past when others need help,” the post continued.

In total, six patients were transported to two area hospitals for treatment.

The roadway was fully reopened at approximately 7:15 p.m.