Newspaper wins for journalism and design

Straus News earned multiple awards from the New York Press Association’s 2023 Better Newspaper Contest. Winners were announced at the end of April.

The Photo News took second place in the Coverage of Education category for articles by Senior Reporter Becca Tucker, Reporter Molly Colgan, and Reporter Gail Hoffer-Loibl. Judges said the “very impressive” entries took “an in-depth look at complex issues in an appealing way.” The winning articles include Tucker’s reporting on book bans in local schools, Colgan’s articles on bullying in area school districts, and Hoffer-Loibl’s piece about how local teachers are using AI in the classroom.

Warwick Advertiser took third place in the Coverage of Religion category for articles by Executive Editor Bob Quinn and Reporter Mandy Coriston. Quinn’s winning piece, “‘Would you please pray for me?’” examined departure and possible blackmailing of Rev. Jack Arlotta of The Church of St. Stephen in Warwick, N.Y. Coriston’s winning articles took a look at how local churches and synagogues are attempting to rebound after the pandemic shrank in-person worship. Contest judges said the entries feature “quality reporting on important topics in its religious community.”

The Photo News’ ad for Mechi’s Deli and Juice Bar, created by Senior Graphic Artist Kayla Hartigan, took first place for Best Small Space Ad. “Great use of relevant color choices, along with sound judgment on fonts make this an outstanding ad,” said contest judges.

Warwick Advertiser’s ads for Mohawk House, created by Director of Design Christina Scotti and Hartigan, took first place for Best Ad Campaign. Judges said: “The branding is consistent and clean and the photos truly speak exactly to what a diner should expect upon visiting this restaurant.”

The Chronicle’s ads for Riverside on the Delaware, created by Scotti, took third place in the same category.