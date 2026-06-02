News. Chester native to share his experiences as a Master Diver at Goshen Rotary Club meeting

Chester native, Gary Thomas Bell, will be the guest speaker at the Goshen Rotary Club meeting on June 9. Bell is with Shaggy’s Diving in the Cayman Islands and will be discussing his experiences and training to become a Master Diver. He is also the grandson of long-time Rotary members, Doris and Ken Obremski. The public is welcome.



Meetings are on Tuesday mornings at the Goshen Public Library, Pomares, Community Room at 7:30 a.m. Please contact the Goshen Rotary Club at goshenrotary1928@gmail.com by June 8.