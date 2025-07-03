Troop 63 held their Eagle Scout Court of Honors award ceremony at Goshen High School to celebrate five of their newest Eagle Scouts on June 21.

Honored were Joseph Rettberg, Torin Breheny, Aiden Meyer, James Young and Eric Schmidt. They are the 183rd through 187th Troop 63 Scouts to become Eagle Scouts.

The ceremony is a significant milestone in a Scout’s journey, marking years of hard work, dedication and leadership.

Troop 63 is chartered by the Saint James Episcopal Church in Goshen.

The troop is led by assistant scoutmasters Robert Rettberg and Jane Bogart-Schmidt. Troop 63 scoutmaster is Jeffrey Albanese who has been with Troop 63 since 2002.