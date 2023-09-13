New York Giants Chaplain Gian Paul Gonzalez will be keynote speaker at Orange County Leadership Prayer Breakfast

Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus will host the annual Orange County Leadership Prayer Breakfast on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at The Barn at Villa Venezia in Middletown.

Table sponsorships and individual registration to attend the event are available.

Gian Paul Gonzalez is an educator of high school students from his home city of Union City, New Jersey, and has also been an adjunct professor to graduate students seeking their master’s degrees in education. In addition, he is managing a successful career as a motivational speaker and as founder of a community-based youth initiative.

In December 2011, Gonzalez, then a first-year history teacher, was invited to offer words of inspiration to the New York Giants. Skeptical that the invite was real and nervous about what he would say if it was, he accepted.

With his infamous “All In” speech, Gonzalez motivated some of the country’s most elite athletes to turn their season around and win the 2012 NFL Super Bowl.

“I am excited for this opportunity to share my message of hope, positivity and the power of commitment with the attendees of this year’s Orange County Leadership Prayer Breakfast,” he said. “I’m grateful to the committee for inviting me to be their keynote speaker.”

Sharing the dais with Gonzalez and addressing the breakfast attendees that morning will be other community leaders and the breakfast’s host, County Executive Neuhaus.

“Gian Paul Gonzalez will be a terrific keynote at our breakfast this year. I look forward to the message that he will share with all of us,” Neuhaus said. “This year’s guests will be inspired by Gian Paul’s message of commitment and positivity, which isn’t limited to sports, but translates into all areas of our lives.”

Sponsors of the breakfast receive five seats at a table for ten for a tax-deductible donation of $375.

The Orange County Leadership Prayer Breakfast committee will use the remaining five seats at the table to invite elected and appointed Orange County municipal officials, community and business leaders, and the public.

Essential information

If you would like to sponsor a table at the breakfast, please visit www.prayerbreakfastoc.org. You can also send an email requesting a registration form to prayerbreakfastoc@gmail.com, call 845-393-4805, or visit www.facebook.com/ocprayerbreakfast for more information .

This event is being held at no cost to county taxpayers.