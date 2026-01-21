New road marker awarded for ‘Calamity Corners Treasure’ story

The Sugar Loaf Historical Society was awarded another grant from The William G. Pomeroy Foundation for a new “Legends & Lore” roadside marker. The marker will highlight the “Calamity Corners” legend surrounding the hamlet’s storied intersection of Hambletonian and Pine Hill Roads. It also brings the Historical Society’s total number of markers to five.

“The ‘Legends and Lore’ marker series is highly competitive in that it doesn’t rely upon cold, rank-and-file records, but is taken instead from the oral tradition of expressive culture of a given region, which can be much more tenuous to prove,” said Historical Society President Jay Westerveld. “It’s like remembering someone for their smile, their style, their humor and how they made us feel, as opposed to remembering them only for their medical records or their DMV profile.”

Westerfield added that the Historical Society takes pride in sharing cultural legends of Sugar Loaf’s indigenous peoples as well as those of our European settlers. “We join such legends as ‘The Headless Horseman’ and ‘Rip Van Winkle’ with this new award,” he said.

The Pomeroy Foundation’s Legends & Lore grant program helps communities promote cultural tourism by highlighting their local folklore and legends with fully funded roadside markers. The Foundation has funded more than 197 Legends & Lore markers nationwide.

The Sugar Loaf Historical Society conveys its very sincerest gratitude to the William G. Pomeroy Foundation for ensuring these legends’ survival and longevity, as well as to prolific researchers of local culture such as Patricia Edwards Clyne and the late Donald Barrell and Philip H Smith, respectively.

The William G. Pomeroy Foundation is a private, philanthropic organization that is the nation’s leading funder of historical roadside markers. The Foundation has awarded more than 3000 grants for markers and bronze plaques in 48 states and Washington, D.C.

For more information about the Pomeroy Foundation, log onto wgpfoundation.org.