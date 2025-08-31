New library tech lab opens

The Libratory - the new state-of-the-art technology space designed to foster digital literacy, creativity and innovation - opened at the end of August at The Goshen Public Library & Historical Society.

The Libratory offers a range of resources and equipment such as 3D printing and design software, audio and video editing tools, a Cricut electronic smart cutting machine and opportunities for hands-on learning and workshops in STEM fields. The space reflects the library’s ongoing commitment to supporting workforce development, and closing the technology gap that affects underserved populations in both rural and suburban communities.

The addition to the library was made possible through a generous $20,000 bullet aid grant awarded by New York State Assemblyman Brian Maher who toured the Libratory.

“We want to put money to good use. We want to find out who has the infrastructure to maximize the funding appropriately,” Maher said. He also described the library as one of the crowned jewels of the Hudson Valley.

The public is invited to visit the Libratory, participate in upcoming programs, and discover the ways it can support personal growth, academic success, and lifelong learning.

For more information about the Libratory and upcoming programs, call (845) 294-6606 or log onto www.goshenpubliclibrary.org.