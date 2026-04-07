New grant program announced for OC hospitals

Senator James Skoufis (D-Orange County) and Assemblyman Jonathan Jacobson (D-Newburgh) joined Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall, Garnet Health, St. Anthony Community Hospital and Bon Secours Community Hospital to announce a grant incentive program to move Orange County hospitals toward certified pediatric readiness. Senator Skoufis facilitated funding toward pediatric-ready projects at Garnet, St. Anthony’s, and Bon Secours ($125,000 each). For Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall, Senator Skoufis secured $63,000 and Assemblyman Jacobson contributed $62,000 in funding toward pediatric readiness certification.

New York State pediatric readiness standards – the Always Ready for Children Pediatric Recognition Program – is a collaborative project for emergency departments (EDs) committed to improving their pediatric care. To be Pediatric Ready indicates participation in the National Pediatric Readiness Project, achievement on the readiness assessment, and the identification of a pediatric emergency care coordinator for the ED.

Thousands of children are treated in EDs across New York, many in community hospitals that see fewer than ten children per day. Outcomes for children are dependent on the availability of resources and infrastructure. High levels of pediatric readiness are linked to a 76 percent and 60 percent decrease in mortality risk for critically ill and injured children, respectively.

“Pediatric ready emergency departments save lives,” said Senator Skoufis. “Orange County boasts some of the best medical professionals in the state, and I’m glad the Assemblyman and I have been able to assist these facilities in providing the best possible care for kids seeking emergency treatment. Hospital staff and administration are frontline workers, and their willingness to engage with this program to ensure EDs have the infrastructure to treat sick and injured kids demonstrates how committed they are to keeping our communities safe.”